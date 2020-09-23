Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 23 September, 2020, 9:57 AM
latest
Home Business

Intel gets US licences to supply some products to Huawei

Published : Wednesday, 23 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79

Intel gets US licences to supply some products to Huawei

Intel gets US licences to supply some products to Huawei

SHANGHAI, Sept 22: Intel Corp has received licences from US authorities to continue supplying certain products to Huawei Technologies, an Intel spokesman said on Tuesday.
With US-China ties at their worst in decades, Washington has been pushing governments around to world to squeeze out Huawei, arguing that the telecoms giant would hand data to the Chinese government for espionage.
From September 15, new curbs have barred US companies from supplying or servicing Huawei.
This week the state-backed China Securities Journal said Intel had received permission to supply Huawei.
Last week China's Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation confirmed it had also sought permission to continue servicing Huawei. SMIC uses US-origin equipment to make chips for Huawei and other companies.
South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix also applied for US licence for Huawei sales, but it has not gained approval, a person familiar with the matter said.
The person, declining to be identified as they were not authorised to speak to media, said non-US firms may not have a high chance of getting US approval, and chipmakers are drafting contingency plans to increase supplies to other customers.
SK Hynix declined to comment.
In August, Taiwanese chip designer MediaTek Inc disclosed it had applied to the US government for permission to continue supplying China's Huawei.
Huawei, founded in 1987 by a former engineer in China's People's Liberation Army, denies it spies for Beijing and says the United States is trying to smear it because Western firms are falling behind in 5G technology.
In what some observers have compared to the Cold War arms race, the United States worries that 5G dominance would give China an advantage Washington is not ready to accept.   -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
Banking shares plummet on laundering allegations
Lufthansa to cut more jobs as virus pummels travel
Apex Footwear recommends 25pc cash dividend
Indian firm plans 50 MW solar plant in Bangladesh
Covid-19 vaccine verdicts loom as next big market risk
Intel gets US licences to supply some products to Huawei
China’s WeChat app sees downloads surge before US ban


Latest News
PM for ‘concerted global action’ to combat climate, COVID-19 challenges
US vows to help Israel keep military superiority
Saudi to gradually resume ‘umrah’ pilgrimage from Oct 4
Almost 500 whales in Australia's Tasmania largest stranding
Suarez language exam for Italian citizenship ‘rigged’
Over 70 Afghan government troops killed in Taliban attacks
UNGA: Trump says Abraham Accords brought optimism to Middle East
‘Business motive’ behind disapproval of GK corona kits: Zafrullah
CAAB to approve necessary flights to carry expatriates to Saudi Arabia
‘73 modern BOPs to be set up’ to enhance BGB’s capacity
Most Read News
Another case filed against ex-DUCSU VP Nur under DSA
Expatriates stage demo at Saudi Airlines Office premises in city
N'ganj mosque explosion death toll rises to 34
Trial of Chinese corona vaccine to start soon: Health Secretary
Environmental threats in wetland ecosystems
Bangladesh provides protective items to Nepal
Action against Nur as per law: Home Minister
Fisheries Minister Rezaul Karim’s mother dies
Escalating fraudulent activities craft menace amid covid-19
Court orders to crock properties, freeze bank accounts of DIG Bazlur
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft