Wednesday, 23 September, 2020, 9:56 AM
Home Business

Huawei brings AirPON solution for mobile operators

Published : Wednesday, 23 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Business Desk

Together with HKT Hong Kong and Globe Philippines, Huawei recently held an online commercial release conference to launch the AirPON solution.
This global leader in providing ICT solutions also shared its innovative applications on the event. This solution reuses existing wireless sites to build full-fiber access networks for mobile operators quickly and at a low cost, says a press release.
As mobile operators transform from mobile to full-service operations, they face huge challenges in FTTH (fibre to the home) network construction.
Traditionally, operators had to deploy centralized OLTs (optical line termination) in central office equipment rooms and layout massive optical cables to reach users.
This required large-scale initial investment and the resolution of complex problems such as ROW acquisition. As a result, network construction has always been time-consuming, expensive, while services have been slow to provision.
Following Huawei's first release of the AirPON solution in London in February 2020, 45 operators around the world adopted it in network construction. This solution consists of Huawei's OptiXaccess series Blade OLTs, Digital QuickODN (DQ ODN), and OptiXstar series eAI ONTs. It reuses existing mobile sites to build full-fiber access networks and has the following benefits:
0 Site acquisition: Outdoor blade OLTs can be installed on existing mobile pole or tower sites to share the wireless backhaul network for upstream transmission. Sites can be selected quickly and accurately, speeding up projects by three months.
0 fiber splicing: The DQ ODN network features digital management, pre-connection technology, and parallel construction without fiber splicing. Regular technicians can quickly master full-fiber access network installation and maintenance. Network construction is 70 percent more efficient, and ODN sunk cost is 20 percent lower.
0 frame freezing: The eAI ONT intelligently identifies service types and uses Wi-Fi 6 slicing technology to provide dedicated channels for VIP services, such as online education and gaming. Operators can now monetize on user experience, earning an extra ARPU of US$10.
Fixed-mobile convergence (FMC) is a common trend, and fixed networks are the cornerstone of full-service operations. In the meanwhile, full-fiber access network construction is ramping up around the world. As such, Huawei will continue to innovate in full-fiber access technologies and deliver sustainable and evolvable solutions to help operators achieve business success.


