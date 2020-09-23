Airtel launches new campaign to celebrate friendship





It always becomes easier for the people to start a new journey-even achieving the most difficult challenges in life with the help of friends. In this new normal time of corona pandemic, the people have again come to realize the significance of friendship with the mental support from friends.

Keeping all these things in mind, Airtel has launched a brand new TVC under the campaign which has already been aired in electronic and digital media. Considering the prolonged stay of friends in their homes due to the ongoing Corona pandemic situation, Airtel has always come up with the timely offer that understand the importance of keeping the friends' network 'Always On'. Friends can keep an eye on the Facebook page of Airtel for the latest offers under the campaign.





























