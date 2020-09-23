Video
Wednesday, 23 September, 2020, 9:56 AM
Business

Airtel launches new campaign to celebrate friendship

Published : Wednesday, 23 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Business Desk

To celebrate the importance of friendship in public lives, the #1 network of friends, Airtel, has come up with an unique campaign with a slogan 'Bondhu thakle sob possible'-meaning friendship makes everything possible.
It always becomes easier for the people to start a new journey-even achieving the most difficult challenges in life with the help of friends. In this new normal time of corona pandemic, the people have again come to realize the significance of friendship with the mental support from friends.
Keeping all these things in mind, Airtel has launched a brand new TVC under the campaign which has already been aired in electronic and digital media. Considering the prolonged stay of friends in their homes due to the ongoing Corona pandemic situation, Airtel has always come up with the timely offer that understand the importance of keeping the friends' network 'Always On'. Friends can keep an eye on the Facebook page of Airtel for the latest offers under the campaign.


