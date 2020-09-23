Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 23 September, 2020, 9:56 AM
latest
Home Business

Dollar hits 6-week highs, traders shun riskier currencies

Published : Wednesday, 23 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39

LONDON, Sept 22: The dollar rose on Tuesday to six-week highs, extending gains from the previous session, as markets turned risk-averse over a surge of virus cases and new lockdown measures in Europe.
Stocks sold off on Monday and the currency market saw "risk-off" moves, with the dollar index climbing to its highest in six-weeks.
Although European equities opened higher on Tuesday, the dollar continued its ascent and riskier currencies fell, as new lockdown measures to combat a second wave of COVID-19 infections pose a threat to the global economic recovery.
The UK will see further restrictions on activity, although Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to stop short of announcing a full national lockdown like that imposed in March.
In Spain, the army have been asked to help fight a coronavirus surge in Madrid, while restrictions in other European countries were announced last week.
"The terms 'second wave' and 'lockdown' have been with us for a while, but so far the markets reacted only moderately cautious to the negative news flow," said You-Na Park-Heger, FX analyst at Commerzbank.
"However, as the situation seems to be deteriorating, particularly in Europe, the markets nonetheless seem to be getting nervous at this stage," she said.
Park-Heger said that even though Commerzbank does not expect more extensive lockdowns, the possibility may weigh on market sentiment for some time. "A rapid correction of yesterday's move is therefore unlikely to be seen any time soon," she said.
The dollar index was up 0.3per cent at 93.848 at 0739 GMT, reaching six-week highs in early London trading.
Riskier currencies extended their losses, with the Australian dollar falling 0.5per cent to 0.7185, a one-month low. The New Zealand dollar dropped 0.4per cent to 0.6643 per US dollar.   -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
Banking shares plummet on laundering allegations
Lufthansa to cut more jobs as virus pummels travel
Apex Footwear recommends 25pc cash dividend
Indian firm plans 50 MW solar plant in Bangladesh
Covid-19 vaccine verdicts loom as next big market risk
Intel gets US licences to supply some products to Huawei
China’s WeChat app sees downloads surge before US ban


Latest News
PM for ‘concerted global action’ to combat climate, COVID-19 challenges
Pentagon vows to help Israel keep military superiority
Saudi to gradually resume ‘umrah’ pilgrimage from Oct 4
Almost 500 whales in Australia's Tasmania largest stranding
Suarez language exam for Italian citizenship ‘rigged’
Over 70 Afghan government troops killed in Taliban attacks
UNGA: Trump says Abraham Accords brought optimism to Middle East
‘Business motive’ behind disapproval of GK corona kits: Zafrullah
CAAB to approve necessary flights to carry expatriates to Saudi Arabia
‘73 modern BOPs to be set up’ to enhance BGB’s capacity
Most Read News
Another case filed against ex-DUCSU VP Nur under DSA
Expatriates stage demo at Saudi Airlines Office premises in city
N'ganj mosque explosion death toll rises to 34
Trial of Chinese corona vaccine to start soon: Health Secretary
Environmental threats in wetland ecosystems
Bangladesh provides protective items to Nepal
Action against Nur as per law: Home Minister
Fisheries Minister Rezaul Karim’s mother dies
Escalating fraudulent activities craft menace amid covid-19
Court orders to crock properties, freeze bank accounts of DIG Bazlur
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft