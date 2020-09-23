Dollar hits 6-week highs, traders shun riskier currencies





Stocks sold off on Monday and the currency market saw "risk-off" moves, with the dollar index climbing to its highest in six-weeks.

Although European equities opened higher on Tuesday, the dollar continued its ascent and riskier currencies fell, as new lockdown measures to combat a second wave of COVID-19 infections pose a threat to the global economic recovery.

The UK will see further restrictions on activity, although Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to stop short of announcing a full national lockdown like that imposed in March.

In Spain, the army have been asked to help fight a coronavirus surge in Madrid, while restrictions in other European countries were announced last week.

"The terms 'second wave' and 'lockdown' have been with us for a while, but so far the markets reacted only moderately cautious to the negative news flow," said You-Na Park-Heger, FX analyst at Commerzbank.

"However, as the situation seems to be deteriorating, particularly in Europe, the markets nonetheless seem to be getting nervous at this stage," she said.

Park-Heger said that even though Commerzbank does not expect more extensive lockdowns, the possibility may weigh on market sentiment for some time. "A rapid correction of yesterday's move is therefore unlikely to be seen any time soon," she said.

The dollar index was up 0.3per cent at 93.848 at 0739 GMT, reaching six-week highs in early London trading.

Riskier currencies extended their losses, with the Australian dollar falling 0.5per cent to 0.7185, a one-month low. The New Zealand dollar dropped 0.4per cent to 0.6643 per US dollar. -Reuters

















