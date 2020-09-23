Video
Wednesday, 23 September, 2020, 9:56 AM
Profit booking makes stocks to lose for 4th running day

Published : Wednesday, 23 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Business Correspondent

Profit booking by dominant small investors made the country's stock market comprised of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) to lose for the fourth consecutive day on Tuesday.
DSEX, the prime index of the DSE eroded 42.01 points or 0.83 per cent to 4970, DS30 index, comprising blue chips, lost 12.61 points to 1,714 and the DSE Shariah Index dropped 11.37 points to 1,126 at the close of the trading.
DSEX lost more than 146 points or 2.85 per cent in the past four consecutive sessions after a big jump in recent weeks when it added a cumulative 1,144 points or 29 per cent in the past 13 consecutive weeks. The DSE market-cap also added Tk 752 billion during the period under review.
Turnover on the DSE fell below Tk 8.0 billion-mark again and amounted to Tk 7.29 billion, which was 25 per cent lower than the previous day's turnover of Tk 9.77 billion.
Losers outnumbered the gainers as out of 356 issues traded, 252 closed lower, 75 ended higher while 29 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.
A total number of 164,977 trades were executed in the day's trading session with a trading volume of 301.17 million shares and mutual fund units.
The market-cap on the premier bourse also fell to Tk 3,769 billion on Tuesday, from Tk 3,795 billion in the previous session.
Beximco Pharma topped the turnover chart with shares worth Tk 305 million changing hands, closely followed by Brac Bank, Square Pharma, Beximco and Rupali Insurance.
The insurance sector dominated the gainer chart further as six out of top 10 gainers were insurance companies.
Nitol Insurance was the best performer, posting a gain of 9.86 per cent while BD Welding was the worst loser, losing 9.48 per cent.




The CSE with its All Shares Price Index (CASPI) dropped 150 points to close at 14,169 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) lost 83 points to close at 8,514.
Of the issues traded, 200 declined, 53 advanced and 28 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city bourse traded 11.34 million shares and mutual fund units with turnover value of Tk 172 million.


