

BEPZA signs $56m investment deals amid Covid-19

Among the companies five are from South Korea, Sri Lanka and China and the rest two are local Bangladesh enterprises, BEZA said in a press release.

Meanwhile all the enterprises in all the export processing Zones (EPZs) under the BEPZA were operation and exported products worth more than $3.92 billion from January to August this year. During the period the actual investment was 169.91 million the time under review.

When the economic activities have become stagnant due to the pandemic, the BEPZA remained active and tried its best to keep moving the economy of the country keeping the productions at the EPZs uninterrupted.

Besides following EPZ Labour Act strictly, BEPZA also ensured timely payment of the wages, bonus, dues and other benefits of the EPZs' workers without terminating workers illegally during this time, the press release said.

The enterprises of EPZs has maintained health protection, hand washing and sanitizing arrangement, medical facilities, disinfection tunnel in the factory, restriction of visitors' entry inside the zones, safe working environment as per the directions of BEPZA.

Besides producing traditional items, some enterprises of EPZs started producing Personal Protective Equipment's (PPE) with the demand of time with full safety and security. These healthcare products have been used in the country and also exported in abroad.

























