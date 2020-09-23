Video
Wednesday, 23 September, 2020, 9:56 AM
Govt to set up plant to produce fertiliser UF-85

Published : Wednesday, 23 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Mohammad Zakaria

The government is planning to set up a modern and environment friendly plant to produce layer of Urea fertiliser to protect it from dust.
The material is named 'Urea Formaldehyde 85 (UF-85)' which is the white layer of the fertiliser. The material will protect the most important Urea fertiliser from dust.
The project proposal has already been sent to the Planning Commission for the approval of executive committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC), a senior official of the Planning Ministry said on Monday.
The State-owned Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation (BCIC) will implement the project by June 2021.
The fund for the Tk 725.60-crore project will come from the government exchequer.
An official of BCIC said the material is mainly imported from Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Kuwait.
Shahjalal Fertiliser Factory Limited is the biggest fertiliser production factory in Bangladesh. It has five acres of unused land which will accommodate the plant for producing layer UF-85 locally, the official also said.
UF-85 will be produced every day, he said, adding that it will reduce the export related cost of it from abroad.
Deputy Secretary of the Industries Ministry Delwar Hossain Matobbar said the Development Project Proposal (DPP) had been sent to the Planning Commission for approval


