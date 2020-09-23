3 BD banks identified for suspicious transactions





The banks include state-run Rupali Bank and Islami Bank Bangladesh and Social Islami Bank in the private sector. As per the report they transacted a total of $832,937 together through eight suspicious transactions between 2014 and 2016. The report used information disclosed by US Treasury Department's intelligence agency affiliated Financial Crime Enforcement Network (FinCEN) said many banks operating in different countries are facilitating money laundering and terror financing.

FinCen stated in the report that some large banks across the world have facilitated suspicious transactions of more than 2 trillion dollars. The US agency produced the report after analyzing 18,153 documents of suspicious transactions of banks in different countries between 1999 and 2017.

The Deutsche Bank of Germany was listed as the bank with the most suspicious transactions during this period under review.















