Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 23 September, 2020, 9:56 AM
latest
Home Business

3 BD banks identified for suspicious transactions

Published : Wednesday, 23 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Business Correspondent

Three Bangladeshi banks have been identified for facilitating suspicious financial transactions in a report by International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) published on its website Monday.
The banks include state-run Rupali Bank and Islami Bank Bangladesh and Social Islami Bank in the private sector. As per the report they transacted a total of $832,937 together through eight suspicious transactions between 2014 and 2016. The report used information disclosed by US Treasury Department's intelligence agency affiliated Financial Crime Enforcement Network (FinCEN) said many banks operating in different countries are facilitating money laundering and terror financing.
FinCen stated in the report that some large banks across the world have facilitated suspicious transactions of more than 2 trillion dollars. The US agency produced the report after analyzing 18,153 documents of suspicious transactions of banks in different countries between 1999 and 2017.
The Deutsche Bank of Germany was listed as the bank with the most suspicious transactions during this period under review.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
Banking shares plummet on laundering allegations
Lufthansa to cut more jobs as virus pummels travel
Apex Footwear recommends 25pc cash dividend
Indian firm plans 50 MW solar plant in Bangladesh
Covid-19 vaccine verdicts loom as next big market risk
Intel gets US licences to supply some products to Huawei
China’s WeChat app sees downloads surge before US ban


Latest News
Pentagon vows to help Israel keep military superiority
Saudi to gradually resume ‘umrah’ pilgrimage from Oct 4
Almost 500 whales in Australia's Tasmania largest stranding
Suarez language exam for Italian citizenship ‘rigged’
Over 70 Afghan government troops killed in Taliban attacks
UNGA: Trump says Abraham Accords brought optimism to Middle East
‘Business motive’ behind disapproval of GK corona kits: Zafrullah
CAAB to approve necessary flights to carry expatriates to Saudi Arabia
‘73 modern BOPs to be set up’ to enhance BGB’s capacity
Taskin working hard to be ‘fast and furious’ again
Most Read News
Another case filed against ex-DUCSU VP Nur under DSA
Expatriates stage demo at Saudi Airlines Office premises in city
N'ganj mosque explosion death toll rises to 34
Trial of Chinese corona vaccine to start soon: Health Secretary
Environmental threats in wetland ecosystems
Bangladesh provides protective items to Nepal
Action against Nur as per law: Home Minister
Fisheries Minister Rezaul Karim’s mother dies
Escalating fraudulent activities craft menace amid covid-19
Court orders to crock properties, freeze bank accounts of DIG Bazlur
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft