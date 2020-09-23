Nepal to import fertliser from Bangladesh via China





Subsequently the Agriculture Inputs Company Ltd of Nepal has called a global tender for the import of fertilisers through the Chinese border. Issuing a notice on Saturday, AICL called a tender to import 50,000 tonnes of fertiliser from Bangladesh, according to Nepalese English newspaper The Himalayan Times (THT).

Recently, the government had decided to buy fertilisers from Bangladesh for which AICL called the tender, the newspaper said.

Accordingly Nepali Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli called Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina late on September 1 last and requested her to give fertilizer to Nepal to meet farm demand immediately, a senior official at the Prime Minister's Office in Dhaka told The Daily Observer.

THT adds further: Interested bidders have been requested to submit requisite documents by September 25. Bids will open on September 27.

AICL claimed that they were giving top priority to the tender process so that fertiliser would arrive within 35 days of completing all the processes.

The ministry also allowed import of fertiliser ordered from other destinations through the country's border with China.

As per the ministry, fertiliser imported via Rasuwagadi and Tatopani borders will be useful for areas close to the Chinese border. Meanwhile, AICL also called a tender for the import of 60,000 tonnes of urea five days back.

To fulfill the immediate requirement, AICL has also called a tender to import 5,000 tonnes of diammonium phosphate via China. The company whose tender is accepted must deliver fertilisers to Kathmandu, Dhulikhel and Trishuli.

Fertiliser imported through Tatopani border must be delivered to Dhulikhel, while fertiliser imported via Rasuwagadi border must be delivered in Trishuli. Meanwhile, fertiliser that are imported via India must be delivered to Kathmandu.



























