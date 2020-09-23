Video
Exports In Fy’21

Cash incentives for 38 categories of products announced

Published : Wednesday, 23 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66
Business Correspondent

The government on Monday announced cash incentives for 38 categories of products in fiscal 2020-21 similar to cash incentives given during fiscal 2019-20. It also includes rice export.
Products to be shipped between July 1, 2020 and June 30, 2021 would continue to enjoy cash incentives to encourage exports. Like last year an additional 1 percent incentive would be eligible, in addition to 4 percent against export of textile and garment items.
It would be applicable to new market access other than USA, Canada, and European Union.
Among others, incentive against export of consumer electronics, electrical home and kitchen appliances would remain intact along with a number of products manufactured in economic zones and hi-tech parks.
Small and medium industries of the textile sector would get cash incentive at the rate of 4 per cent against export of apparel products. The export-oriented local textile sector would enjoy cash incentive at the rate of 4 per cent as an alternative to duty bonds and duty drawbacks.
The 2 per cent cash incentive remained unchanged for exporters of apparel products to the Eurozone in FY21 as it was awarded in FY20.
Information technology-enabled services would get 15 per cent cash incentive and information technology companies established in hi-tech park would also get 4 per cent additional incentive for exporting products to new markets.
The 10 per cent cash incentive against export of elephant grass (hogla) and coconut coir would remain unchanged in FY21. Exporters of pharmaceuticals, surgical instruments and appliances, photovoltaic modules, motorcycles, chemical products, razors and razor blades, ceramic products, caps, crabs, mud eels and galvanised sheets or coils would get 10 per cent cash incentive.
IT would also be applicable against export of intestines, horns and arteries (without bone), crust and finished leather goods to be produced at factories in the Tannery Park at Savar in Dhaka and at factories outside the Tannery Park which have their own effluent treatment plants.
Exports of ship, plastic products, pet flex and locally produced paper would be considered for 10 per cent cash incentives in FY21. Exporters of frozen fish, shrimp covered with ice would enjoy variable incentives depending on size of the consignments.
Export of diversified jute products will get 20 per cent cash incentive, exports of jute yarn and twine would enjoy 7 per cent and that of jute hessian, sacking and carpet backing cloth would get 12 per cent incentive.
Export of leather goods, light engendering products, furniture, accumulator battery and shoes and bags made from synthetic fibres and fabric would enjoy 15 percent incentives
Bangladeshi companies established in economic zones would get 4 per cent additional cash incentive for exporting shoes and bags made from synthetic fibres and fabric to new markets.
Incentive at the rate of 20 per cent would be applicable for export of charcoal, agricultural products, halal meat, potatoes and seeds.


