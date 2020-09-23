ECNEC approves 5 projects involving Tk 1,266.13cr



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina virtually presiding over the ECNEC meeting held at the NEC Conference Room at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar in the city on Tuesday. photo : pid

The approval came from the 9th ECNEC meeting of the current fiscal year held with ECNEC Chairperson and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair.

The premier joined the meeting virtually from her official Ganobhaban residence while the ministers, state ministers and others concerned attended the meeting at the NEC Conference Room in the city's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar area.

Briefing the reporters after the meeting, Planning Minister Abdul Mannan said the government will implement the projects with its own resources and development assistance.

Of the approved five projects, four are new while one is a revised project.

Referring to the approval of upgrading Digpait-Sarishabari-Tarakandi road under Jamalpur district and widening it at a cost of Tk 376.56 crore, the planning minister said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has asked to think carefully before undertaking any road construction project.

He said the premier has asked for considering maintenance capacity of roads alongside constructing new roads.

Mannan said the premier gave directives to the authorities concerned to avoid unnecessary road construction and safeguarding arable land while constructing roads. Besides, roads should not obstruct water.

While giving approval to the Construction of 73 Composite/Modern Border Observation Post (BOP) of BGB at the bordering areas with Tk 233.52 crore, the prime minister said it is very important to ensure safety and comfort of the BGB members.

Referring to the 1st revision of the establishment of 40 technical training centers at 40 upazilas and one institute of marine technology in Chattogram with an additional cost of Tk 335.78 crore, the planning minister said the Prime Minister has put emphasis on imparting training to expatriates who returned home from various countries amid COVID-19 pandemic.

The Shanti Nibash will be constructed in Tungipara of Gopalganj, Lalmonirhat Sadar, Shambhuganj in Mymensingh, Sunamganj Sadar, Maijdee in Noakhali, Baya in Rajshahi, Maheshwarpasha in Khulna and Sagardi in Barishal to pave the way for coexistence of both elderly people and children.

The Department of Social Services under the Ministry of Social Welfare will executive the project by June 2022.



















