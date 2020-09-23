

Extra-ordinary measures to tackle second Corona wave



While talking to the cabinet members at an informal session following Monday's cabinet meeting, the Prime Minister instructed authorities concerned to take stringent measures to tackle second wave of Covid-19 pandemic - by forcing people to comply with health guidelines. The PM joined the meeting through videoconference while the cabinet members joined from Secretariat's cabinet conference room.



It is a well timed call, prior the arrival of winter in Bangladesh. However, the challenge is how to implement the stringent measures by incorporating health authorities and the public at the same time.



Active and fervent public participation is a must. But even after six months after the pandemic had erupted, most people are reluctant to comply with WHO health guidelines, despite having compulsion on using face masks. As a result, the infection rate continues to climb higher while the virus may be turning deadlier by the end of this year.



However, it is encouraging to note that most of the city's supermarkets, shopping malls, hotels, restaurants and community centres have strengthened safety and preventive measures. Public transports are yet to toughen measures.



The point here is to become conscious at a personal level. Not to forget, experts have recently warned that the actual reality is the polar opposite-without proper measures to curb transmission, there is no possibility of the Covid-19 outbreak in Bangladesh coming to an end any time soon. In fact, due to the people's noticeable fatigue responding to Covid-19, the situation is likely to become even more dangerous. Not only for preventing Covid-19 the public must also get aware to prevent and ward off seasonal diseases linked to winter.











As a part of stringent measures, we call on public and private media houses to launch a countrywide extensive media campaign. Hospitals and health authorities should come up with coordinated policies to reduce community transmission of the virus before things get out of hand. People should not be allowed entry anywhere without face masks, temperature check and mandatory use of hand sanitizers.



