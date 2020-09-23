Video
Wednesday, 23 September, 2020, 9:55 AM
Save children from lead poisoning

Published : Wednesday, 23 September, 2020

Dear Sir
Children are being severely affected by lead poisoning. Lead is found in the blood of about one in three million children worldwide. Half of them live in South Asia. The lead level in the blood of about 35.5 million children in Bangladesh is more than five decilitres. Bangladesh ranks fourth in terms of lead damage. This information has come up in a recent global report by UNICEF and Pure Earth.

The average presence of lead in the blood of each of the population of this country is 7.63 micrograms, which is the 11th highest in the world. Lead poisoning severely damages the health and full development of children. As a result, children have neurological, human and physical disabilities for the rest of their lives. In many cases it brings with it the same fate as death. Lead contamination disrupts normal blood production.





According to experts, in addition to children, adults can suffer from heart disease, amnesia, headaches, depression, hormonal disorders, cancer, kidney and lung diseases. The economic loss due to the role of lead is 5.9 per cent of the total GDP. Therefore, to reduce the risk to children and public health from lead poisoning, it is necessary to take public awareness measures on harmful aspects of lead, including stopping child labour in factories, informal and substandard reuse of lead acid batteries, and controlling the use of lead for food and spice colour and weight gain.

Md Saimon
Government Commerce College, Chittagong




