

Prenatal education and peace



The regeneration of humanity can only be accomplished if we take care of our children even before they are born, which means that we must take care of pregnant mother. If we improve the births, all of humanity can improve in a few years. So children must be formed before they are even born by taking care of the mother, because during pregnancy she has great power over child. So, "Parenthood is a journey that begins before conception". So, there are some fundamental question should be answered, these are

* How can future parents prepare before conception on the physical, mental, emotional and spiritual level to help and influence the wellness of the child?



* What can be done during the pregnancy by the mother and the father on the physical, emotional, mental and spiritual level that will have an influence on the child?



* What are the favorable conditions parents can offer to their child in this period of time in which perceptions are built and where mothers have the possibilities to use their educational skills?



According to Dr. Natacha Kolesar, The founder of I.D.E.A.L (The Institute for development in Education, Arts and leisure) was founded in 1996 to implement a program designed primarily for parents and children. At IDEAL Institute, educators take nature as a model. They developed five pillars for development of the child.



Ecological Environment: When we plant a seed, we have to nurture it, like the same way when we want to be parents we have to prepare for it. An environmentally friendly, harmonious milieu is needed; a couple should be in harmony and ready to prepare the Home. Family environment should be free of violence and chaos.



Economic Aspect: This does not refer to the family's budget but rather to energy management, it considers mental level of the parents who are the architectural designer of their child. Parents can plan and use the energy of the virtues and qualities that will form a benefactor for all mankind. So, they will in turn enrich humanity with their work.



Education: During pregnancy, the child memorizes significant portion of the behavior and general sate of being of the parents. The mother especially can accomplish a great deal with her thoughts which are all powerful in their influence on her future child. Example; if you think of good memories, solve math, reciting poem, read good book will influence the baby in womb.

Ethics: Ethics is the fundamental pillar of the society. If we consider the family as a living cell, an essential component to form society and if you practice ethics in your family it will ultimately reflect in your society.



Aesthetics: Aesthetic means perception of beauty which can be implemented by prenatal education centers in beautiful natural environments to prepare mothers for a pre-natal and post natal exchange with nature through the discovery of its beauty. Parents can engage in workshop, arts classes, exercise which also creates appositive vive for the future child.



With combinations of these 5 E's synthesizes 6th E, Equilibrium or Balance, a beneficial result for parents, children, society and for all humanity.



In prenatal education mother should be healthy in both physically and mentally. If we practice these 5 E's in our family during pregnancy period the society will reward with a physically and mentally healthy baby, which means in the long run we will have a society of no violence, no extremism and no discrimination. This new generation will fulfill the theme "Shaping Peace Together".









The writer is Executive Director, Innovation Influence Impact I3 Ltd





