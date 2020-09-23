

The other side of pandemic



We are all connected. We heard this many times. We know it to be true, at least intellectually. Many of us have glimpses of experiences, moments when we feel as if awakening from the slumber of habitual separateness. The current situation quite dramatically makes the truth of oneness visible. We can see more clearly how the destiny of other human being is interwoven with our one, how in fact all of relation is a web of intricately interconnected relations. This can be an important learning that you who are not sad for the suffering of others, do not deserve to be called by human.



Everything prepared us for this moment. The wings of our rituals, custom, circles, meditation hours, perceptions, attitudes have carried us to this point in time. We feel grateful for natural power of those practices. They support us to stay present in the midst of chaos and turmoil, be it inside and outside. Those practices help us remain calm and carry our lights, even when everyone else is complaining about darkness. We know that every thought, word and action, that our very state of being in this moment has an impact on the whole and will ripple out in time.



This crisis makes us see what is really essential. As people's movement becomes restricted, we have the chance to review our life choices, our habits of travel, entertainment and consumerism. This also pertains to the ways in which we spend our time, the people we relate to, the hours we spend on social media, the jobs we do to make a living.



This is an opportunity to go inside. When you can't go outside, go inside. With the coming of corona, many of us have moved involuntary retreat into home. People have new-found pockets of time that were previously filled with rush and business. Now it is harder to run away from yourself. We are presented with a unique opportunity to stop, look at our lives, reset ourselves and move to the persons who preserve the wish of having you.

The pandemic can bring out our deepest impulse of love and compassion. The assumption we hear these days is that pandemic tends to amplify egotistic sides of human beings. It may be true from one perspective. However, around the glove we can see plenty of stories of how corona makes human beings follow their deepest impulses of love and compassion. As mother Teresa used to say "Not all of us can do great things, but we can do small things with great love".



Tired by the constant flow of information, statistics, opinions and predictions we gradually come to a humbling conclusion: the fact that we simply don't know. This pertains to the current situation, but on a deeper level it touches our very human condition. The realization of not knowing can bring about deep humility on an individual and collective level. Learning to stay in the unknown allows us to prepare the grounds for fresh, authentic, well-rooted knowledge to emerge. This kind of knowledge comes with a profound intuitive quality that originates from a focused and fearless mind.



Corona shows that rapid change is possible. When humanity is united in a common cause, rapid change previously thought unimaginable possible. We can utter that none of the world's problems are technically difficult to solve, humanity's creative powers are boundless.



Let's hold the vision of what can come after this. How will the life be like when we are all back to our normal life? How will we relate to each other? What will we have learnt? What will we do differently? During this period of sitting in the "darkness of not knowing", we can hold the vision of a more beautiful, more loving world in our hearts. We begin to understand that 'the system' is not somewhere out there, but in fact we are ourselves the system. Everything we do from a place of love and connection strengthens the field of love and connection.

The writer is trustee, Ishakha International University, and an assistant professor

















