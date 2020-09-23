

Abraham Accord: Arab leaders shatter Palestinians dreams



In January, Donald Trump presented a "Middle East peace plan" to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. He has also mediated agreements between the UAE and Bahrain with Israel. This deal is formally called as "Abraham Accord."



After Israel's establishment in 1948, Bahrain and the UAE have recognized Israel as the third and fourth Middle Eastern countries, respectively. Egypt and Jordan were the only countries in the Middle East to formally recognize Israel before the UAE and Bahrain. They signed peace agreements with Israel in 1986 and 1994. Mauritania, a member of the Arab League in northwest Africa, established diplomatic relations with Israel in 1999 but severed ties in 2010.



The Muslim world sees the announcement by the UAE and Bahrain as a heinous betrayal to the Muslim world. The UAE has defended itself, saying that normalizing relations between Israel and Muslim countries would create an opportunity for the peace process to be implemented and that Israel would no longer be able to settle unilaterally in Palestine. According to them this diplomatic relations will help establish an independent Palestinian state.



But the idea that these agreements will put pressure on Israel to recognize Palestinian state and stop illegal settlements does not create any sense to the Muslims, especially to the Palestinians. First of all, Israel has already suspended the annexation process following warnings from EU sanctions.



According to some reports in the Israeli and international media, the annexation process is still at the negotiating table of Israel's political leadership. In other news, these talks are currently closed. Whatever the truth, the reality is that the plan did not change the thinking of the Israeli leadership. Israel's planned acquisition will begin again today or tomorrow. In reality, the two Gulf Arab countries did not serve minimal interest of Palestinians in these agreements. The real winner of the deal is Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.



Netanyahu has been accused of corruption in Tel Aviv. This is a very rare case for Israel. Whoever the Prime Minister of Israel, the army and the intelligence agency Mossad are the driving forces of Israeli politics. Because everything is done in the name of making Israel stronger and more stables. Protests against an Israeli prime minister are almost impossible and unrealistic. What was considered unreal a few days ago is now happening in front of our eyes. Day after day, thousands of Israelis are protesting on the streets of Tel Aviv, ignoring the Covid-19.



If the allegations of corruption are proven, Netanyahu will not only lose his power, but also he could even go to jail. Not only corruption, but war crimes charges can be filed against Netanyahu. However, the International Criminal Court (ICC) launched an investigation into war crimes against Israeli officials in December last year. This move by the ICC is very uncomfortable for both Israel and Netanyahu.



On the other hand, US President Donald Trump has been accused of inciting racism and failing to manage the Covid-19. He is not able to achieve response of the Americans ahead of the November elections.



Overall, the acceptability of Trump and Netanyahu is now gradually ebbing. Only popularity can bring them back to stable situation. But it will not be easy to gain the confidence of the citizens again for their deeds. But small initiatives by Arab leaders could change the situation, if there is any way to prove that Arab leaders are with Israel. This Arab initiative will not only give Trump and Netanyahu a strong foothold in world politics, but will also give them a new impetus in domestic politics.



Meanwhile, the Gulf countries are looking at trade and many other possibilities in this agreement. The UAE has increased its informal contacts with Israel over the past few years. They were Concerned about Iran's growing influence and power in the region over the past few decades. Israel-UAE deal could open up U.S. weapons sales to the Gulf kingdom. Such weapons include F-35 fighter jets and EA-16G Growler electronic warplanes, etc.



Palestinian leaders have already described the deal as a betrayal. There was a consensus among the Arab countries for many years. That is, normal relations with Israel can only be achieved through the independence of Palestine. But as the Palestinians spend their miserable days in the Israeli occupation of East Jerusalem and the West Bank, imprisoned in open prisons in Gaza, Israel is strengthening its ties with these Arab states.



So in this reality, the Arab leadership is giving priority to gaining power against the rival Iran, rather than protecting the interests of Palestine. The Middle East has a long history of regional conflicts between Saudi Arabia and Iran. Saudi Arabia sees the recent rapprochement between Iran, Syria, Iraq, Lebanon, Turkey and possibly Qatar in the Middle East as a "new axis power." Moreover, Saudi Arabia wants to reduce its dependence on crude oil. They are trying to find alternative export sectors.



Unemployment problem is also on the rise in the country. So, Saudi feels the need to be trusted by the United States and the Western world to keep its economy afloat and strong. Many feel that the establishment of Saudi Arabia's relationship with the Israelis is only a matter of time. So the eyes of the whole world are now fixed on Saudi Arabia.

Anik Ahmed is studying

LLB, Department of Law,

University of Rajshahi



















