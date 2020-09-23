

Can BD, India strengthen friendship?



The sudden ban on onion exports imposed by India on February 14 last pushed Bangladesh consumers in disarray for the second time in a year. After the last year's ban on exports, India upon a request from its closest ally pledged that it would inform Bangladesh ahead of any such ban on the export of the politically sensitive onion in future.



But the pledge was breached just within a year and India banned onion exports without alerting Bangladesh, who treats India as its best friend on the earth. The ban came all on a sudden when thousands of onion laden Indian trucks were heading towards the border land ports to give regular deliveries. With the announcement of the ban, onion laden trucks were stranded in Indian territory near the Bangladesh land-ports.



However, in response to a fresh request from Dhaka, India on last Friday allowed traders to export 25,000 tonnes of onion to Bangladesh, for which Bangladesh importers opened letters of credit earlier. A day after granting of the permission for exports, onion laden Indian trucks started entering Bangladesh at least through two border points on Saturday.



Within minutes of the spread of the news about the arrival of Indian trucks, onion prices which shot to Tk 120 per kg started sliding. The average price of imported onion slid to Tk 70 per kg late on Sunday. The prices were expected to slide further, but news about rotting of a large portion of the newly delivered Indian onion, created adverse effect in the markets in Bangladesh starting a fresh price spike on Monday.



The export ban shocked the general consumers in Bangladesh, as they had a trust that India would honour their beloved Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina who during a visit to New Delhi in October last year urged India to inform Bangladesh ahead of the possible export ban on some sensitive items like onion. Speaking at an event Hasina said: "I would request India to please inform us beforehand while taking such an action (ban on onion export). After all, we are neighbours." Similar request was also made at the Commerce Secretary-level meeting between the two countries held in January this year.



The people of the country felt insulted as India did not pay any heed to their Prime Minister and imposed the ban on onion export triggering volatility in kitchen markets in the neighbouring countries, especially in Bangladesh.



However, India after breaching the pledge this time tried to console Bangladesh saying it was repentant for not informing Bangladesh beforehand about the imposition of the ban. Bangladesh Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen told media reporters on September 17 that he had heard Indian Ministry of External Affairs was very repentant for not informing Bangladesh as they didn't know about the sudden ban.



According to diplomatic circles, the feeling of repentance would not heal the wounds inflicted on the hearts of Bangladesh people, who have noticed that India often ignores pledges given to the neighbouring countries.



The statement of the Indian External Affairs Ministry exposed that there is no coordination among the ministries of the country regarding decisions on vital issues like banning export of any merchandise. It was unbelievable that the External Affairs Ministry was not duly informed before the imposition of the ban by the relevant authority. The government of India is fully aware that such export ban might make markets unstable in countries which depend on Indian onion. Such ban also worries local farmers as they have to cope up with sudden halt of export demand that pushes commodity prices down.



However, Bangladesh needs uninterrupted supply of Indian onion as the country up-to some extent depends on India for the essential kitchen item. Bangladesh produces some 1.2 million tonnes of onion against the annual need of around 2.5 million tonnes.



Meanwhile, the government has started process to import onions from different countries including China, Egypt, Pakistan and Turkey. In last two weeks the relevant authorities in Bangladesh issued more than 200 permits to the traders to import some 100,000 tonnes of onion within a month. Meanwhile the country has a ready stock of some 500,000 tonnes of onion and the stock is sufficient to run up to the harvesting of the local crops in the start of the next winter.



Meanwhile the Bangladesh government has also withdrawn the existing 5 per cent import duty to zero late on Sunday to bring down the onion prices at tolerable level. Though people can live without onion and cook every dish of curry, meat and fish without using the ingredient, it has been a politically sensitive item in Bangladesh like India. People start harassing the government by staging street protests and viralling onion related posts and jokes in social media, whenever prices of the item start rising.



This time India banned the export on the grounds of crop damage due to heavy rains and floods in onion growing states. Immediately after the ban Bangladesh expressed deep concern and requested India to withdraw the decision. In response Indian authorities took some prompt decisions and made it possible for Bangladesh to get Indian onion within four days.



The ban on Indian onion exports came at a crucial time when the first consignment of some 1,500 tonnes of hilsa fish from Bangladesh reached Kolkata. Bangladesh which does not regularly export hilsa, allowed the export as a token of friendship ahead of the upcoming Durga Puja, the largest Hindu religious festival mostly celebrated in West Bengal state of India.



The last year's onion export ban came also in the month of September ahead of Durga Puja when Bangladesh's Puja gift of hilsa fish reached Kolkata. As the ban on onion export coincided with the delivery of hilsa fish, Bangladesh people were baffled at the gesture of Indians.



After the last year's ban the onion prices soared to Tk 300 per kg from Tk 40 in Bangladesh largely slashing purchasing power of the people. Bangladesh government frantically tried to bring back the market stability importing onions from other countries.



The export ban in India and the subsequent price hike of onion hit hard the people in Bangladesh where anti-Indian sentiment has been growing gradually since 2011 when West Bengal pressurized India's union government not to sign Teesta River treaty. The frequent killings of Bangladesh trespassers by the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) also make the people to believe that Indians are not the true friends.

Despite pledges of not to kill any more by BSF commanders in every meeting with Bangladesh Border Guard, Bangladesh trespassers are killed on the border lines regularly.



A section of the people with anti-Indian sentiment in the country often mock the government which publicly reiterates that India was time-tested friend of Bangladesh.



However, people don't understand why India often behaves unfriendly with Bangladesh after getting so much cooperation from the small but important neighbour. For India's unfriendly behaviours and attitudes the government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina often has to face awkward situation in the country and consider allegations of being too subservient to India.



So far India has achieved unprecedented cooperation from Bangladesh and in return the former has given some trade facilities to its neighbour and swapped enclaves between the two countries freeing some impoverished 50,000 people of both the countries neglected for decade.



Bangladesh is also providing transit facilities to India to its northeast states. It has helped India to get rid of insurgency in the region by evicting Indian insurgents from its soil, where they had been sheltered by past governments.



Analysts said India and Bangladesh however, solved major issues like land and maritime boundary disputes and they can surely solve all other issues if both sides are sincere and respectful with each other. For this India should be proactive as Bangladesh has so far done enough for India.









The writer is Business Editor,

The Daily Observer



