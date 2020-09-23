Video
3 held with firearms in two districts

Published : Wednesday, 23 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Our Correspondents

Three persons were arrested with firearms in separate incidents in two districts- Noakhali and Rajshahi, in two days.
NOAKHALI: Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in a drive, arrested a youth with firearms from Sonaimuri Upazila in the district on Sunday.
The arrested person is Reza Ahmed Avi, 23, son of late Abdul Wahab, a resident of Kalikapur Village under Sonapur Union in the upazila.
Police sources said a team of DB police conducted a drive in Kalikapur area at noon, and arrested Avi with three pipe guns and a knife.
A case under the Arms Act was filed with Sonaimuri Police Station (PS) in this connection.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of District DB Police Kamruzzaman Shikder confirmed the matter adding that, the arrested was sent to jail following a court order. 
RAJSHAHI: Police arrested two persons with a firearm from Boalia PS area in the city on Saturday night.




The arrested persons are Pratap Sarker, 42, a resident of Rani Bazar Alokar area, and Shahidul Islam Roni, 35, of Shaheb Bazar Master Para area.
Additional Deputy Commissioner of Rajshahi Metropolitan Police Golam Ruhul Quddus, in a press release on Sunday, said on information, a team of police conducted a drive in Boalia PS area at around 10pm and arrested the duo with a foreign rifle.
Another accused Masum, 40, son of late Haidar Ali of the area, went into hiding after the incident.
Boalia Model PS OC Nibaran Chandra Barman confirmed the matter.



