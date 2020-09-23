3 held with firearms in two districts





NOAKHALI: Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in a drive, arrested a youth with firearms from Sonaimuri Upazila in the district on Sunday.

The arrested person is Reza Ahmed Avi, 23, son of late Abdul Wahab, a resident of Kalikapur Village under Sonapur Union in the upazila.

Police sources said a team of DB police conducted a drive in Kalikapur area at noon, and arrested Avi with three pipe guns and a knife.

A case under the Arms Act was filed with Sonaimuri Police Station (PS) in this connection.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of District DB Police Kamruzzaman Shikder confirmed the matter adding that, the arrested was sent to jail following a court order.

RAJSHAHI: Police arrested two persons with a firearm from Boalia PS area in the city on Saturday night.









The arrested persons are Pratap Sarker, 42, a resident of Rani Bazar Alokar area, and Shahidul Islam Roni, 35, of Shaheb Bazar Master Para area.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Rajshahi Metropolitan Police Golam Ruhul Quddus, in a press release on Sunday, said on information, a team of police conducted a drive in Boalia PS area at around 10pm and arrested the duo with a foreign rifle.

Another accused Masum, 40, son of late Haidar Ali of the area, went into hiding after the incident.

