PIROJPUR, Sept 22: Majeda Begum, mother of Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim, MP, died from neurology complications at City Medical College and Hospital in Khulna on Monday night. She was 85.She was buried at her family graveyard in Tarabunia Village under Nazirpur Upazila of the district.She left behind four sons, two daughters and a number of grandsons and granddaughters to mourn her death.