1.5 lakh babies to be fed Vitamin A capsules in Panchagarh





Of the total, 16,890 babies who are six to 11-month old will be fed blue-colour capsule while 1,33,483 12 to 59-month old babies red ones.

District Public Health Department will implement the programme at 1,077 centres in five upazilas and three municipalities of the district.

A total of 2,177 volunteers and vaccine activists will feed these capsules from October 4 to October 17. Maintaining social distancing, this year's Vitamin A+ Campaign will be implemented in two weeks.

On Tuesday noon Civil Surgeon (CS) of Panchagarh Dr. Md. Fazlur Rahman disclosed this at a press briefing held in his office-conference room.

Medical Officer Tofael Ahmed said, in order to bring rate of night blindness of babies under one per cent, Vitamin A capsules are being fed among babies from six months to 59 months old. H added the capsules will improve vitamin A deficiency of babies other than increasing their anti-biotic capacity and improving malnourishment.









Among others, district EPI Superintendent Hasibur Rahman Shah Labu, Panchagarh Press Club President Safikul Alam, and General Secretary Saiful Alam Babu, senior journalists SA Mahmud Selim, Shahidul Islam Shahid and Lutfor Rahman were present at the press briefing.





