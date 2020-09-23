Video
Wednesday, 23 September, 2020
Two drown in two districts

Published : Wednesday, 23 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Our Correspondents

Two persons drowned in separate incidents in two districts- Netrakona and Moulvibazar, in two days.
NETRAKONA: A woman drowned in a pond near her house at Baroha Paschim Para Village under Zaria Union in Purbadhala Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.
Deceased Sabina Akhter, 25, was the daughter of late Suruj Ali of the village.
Sources said the deceased had been suffering from epilepsy for a long time. On Tuesday at 10:30am, she fell in the pond and drowned without notice of others.
Later, relatives rescued her and rushed to Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.
MOULVIBAZAR: A three-year-old girl drowned in a pond at Nishchintapur Village under Juri Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.
Deceased Jara Ferdous was the daughter of Lakus Mia of the village.
Family members said Jara drowned in a pond near their house without notice of her relatives.
Later, her floating body was found in the pond.
Juri Police Station Officer-in-Charge (Investigation) Aminul Islam confirmed the     incident.


