Toll makes fishers, traders in Rangamati frustrated





For making delay in giving toll, they have asked all fishers to refrain from fishing in the Kaptai Lake.

As a result, fishing in Magban, Borodam, Keillamura and Balukhali unions around the Kaptai Lake has remained suspended.

Manager of Bangladesh Fisheries Development Corporation (BFDC) in Rangamati Lt Colonel M Tawhidul Islam confirmed it on Saturday noon.

He said that he has informed the matter to law-enforcing agencies.

Fishing in the lake resumed after withdrawal of ban on August 10 by the district administration. Since then fishing had been going on for one month. Fishers were reactivating wheels of their earning. But the extortion demand has hampered their income seriously. The fish traders have expressed their anger.

Sources said regional and local armed terrorists are stationed in Balukhali, Borodam, Magban and Keillamura areas.

General Secretary of Rangamati Matsya Bebosayee Samity Udayan Barua said, after the three-month ban since May to July, fishing in the lake started in full swing from August 10. Before doing business, it is truly very hard to give extortion to the terrorists.

Fishers and traders are already suffering from corona; now the extortion-demand is a new blow to them, he pointed out.

Fishes of the Kaptai Lake are sent to different parts of the country including Dhaka and Chattogram. Thousands of people are involved in different activities including netting, catching, processing and marketing of fish in the Kaptai Lake.

If fishing is suspended in the lake due to extortion, then it will impact on protein demand of the country.

The restriction threat came from regional terrorists on August 27 last due to non-payment of extortion worth lakhs of taka.















