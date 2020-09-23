Video
Home Countryside

Three to die for murder in two districts

Published : Wednesday, 23 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondents

Separate courts in two districts- Kurigram and Natore, in two days, sentenced three persons to death in separate murder charges.
KURIGRAM: A court here on Tuesday sentenced a carpenter to death for killing his co-worker in Kurigram Municipality on February 20, 2011.
District and Sessions Judge Abdul Mannan declared the verdict against Karim Mia, 35.
Public Prosecutor Abraham Lincoln confirmed the matter.
As per the case in brief, the convict hit on the head and the belly of his co-worker Adam Ali, son of Abed Ali with a tool over indebted money in Bhelakopa Dakkhin Morakata area of the municipality, leaving him seriously injured.
He was rushed to a local hospital where he was declared dead.
In this connection, the victim's father filed a murder case accusing Karim.
NATORE: A court here on Monday sentenced two persons to death for killing freedom fighter Ainal Haque in Baraigram Upazila of the district on March 28, 2002.
Additional Judge of District Judge Court Md Saifur Rahman declared the verdict against Torap Uddin, 48, and Shamim Mollah, 42, of Mohishbhanga Village in the upazila.
The court also acquitted 11 others from the case as they were not found guilty.
As per the prosecution in brief, Ainal Haque went to the chamber of Dr Ansarul Haque at Bonpara Shahebpara Bazaar at night on March 28, 2002. On his way home miscreants chopped him with sharp weapons, leaving him seriously injured.
Locals rushed him to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital, where he died on next day.
A case in this connection was filed on March 31, 2002.
Police submitted charge sheet against 13 persons.
Later, the court delivered the verdict.


