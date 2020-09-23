Five found dead in 5 districts





NOAKHALI: Police recovered an unknown woman's decomposed body from the Meghna River in Purba Rahmatpur area under Hatiya Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

Sources said local fishers saw the body, aged about 23, floating in the river in the said area at 11am and informed police.

Later, police recovered the body and sent it to morgue for an autopsy.

Hatiya Morshed Bazaar Investigation Centre In-Charge Abdul Halim confirmed the incident.

KALIGANJ, GAZIPUR: Police recovered a teenage boy's hanging body from a toilet of one Piar Hossen's house at Dorisom Village under Kaliganj Municipality of the district on Monday night.

Deceased Md Tanvir, 13, was the son of a Saudi expat Md Aslam of Kandail area under Savar Police Station in Dhaka. He was a sixth grader at Raja Rajendra Narayan Pilot Government High School in Kaliganj.

Quoting family members, police said, the boy lived along with his mother and younger sister in the house at Kaliganj. On Sunday night, his mother rebuked him over study. Later, his hanging body was found inside the toilet.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to family members without autopsy.

Kaliganj Police Station (PS) Officer-in-Charge (OC) AKM Mizanul Haque said an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.

GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: Police recovered an unknown youth's body beside the Dhaka-Mymensingh Railway in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Monday night.

Quoting eyewitnesses, police said a group of miscreants threw the youth from the roof of a Dhaka-bound Mahua Express train on Monday.

Gafargaon Railway PS OC Mohammad Shahidullah Mia said they are trying to identify the deceased.

Police sent the body to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy on Tuesday morning, he added.

BAGERHAT: Police recovered an Indian worker's body from the under-construction Rampal Power Station in the district on Monday noon.

Deceased Probhat Kumar Singh, 37, was the son of Janak Kumar Singh of Bihar State in India.

Quoting Deputy Project Director of the power station Rezaul Karim, Rampal PS OC Nazrul Alam said responding to a phone call at 11:45pm on Sunday, the deceased went to a nearby area. After waking up on Monday morning, other workers found him nowhere and started searching for him.

Later, they found his body hanging from a bamboo bridge near the the power station and informed police, the OC also said.

Police recovered the body and sent it to Bagerhat Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy, the OC further said.

An unnatural death case was filed with the PS in this connection, the OC added.

NAOGAON: Police recovered the decomposed body of a minor child from the Atrai River in Patnitala Upazila of the district on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Riyad Hossain, 12, son of Md Mosharraf Hossain, a resident of Dhamoirhat upazila.

Police sources said Riyad drowned while taking bath in the river on September 15. Fire Service team conducted a rescue drive but failed to rescue him.

Locals spotted the body in the morning and informed police.

















