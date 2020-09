NATORE, Sept 22: Police arrested two persons along with 500 bottles of phensedyl from Kachikata Toll Plaza area on the Bonpara-Hatikumrul Highway in Gurudaspur Upazila of the district on Monday.

Police also seized a mini-truck at that time.

The arrested are Moniruzzaman Doel, 26, son of late Abdul Gaffar, and Tagar, 22, son of late Mujibul Bhuiyan of Chuadanga District.