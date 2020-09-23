Four killed in road mishaps





THAKURGAON: An old man was killed in an accident in Road Munsirhat area of the district town on Monday night.

Deceased Abdul Jabbar, 70, was a resident of Daulatpur Jagannathpur area in Thakurgaon Sadar Upazila.

Quoting locals, Sadar Police Station (PS) Officer-in-Charge (OC) Tanvirul Islam said the man was crossing the road in the said area. At that time, a speeding microbus hit him, leaving him dead on the spot.

Police recovered the body and sent it to Thakurgaon Adhunik Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy, the OC also said.

An unnatural death case was filed in this connection on Tuesday morning, the OC added.

GOPALGANJ: A woman and her eight-month-old son were killed in an accident on the Dhaka-Khulna Highway in Fukra Milton Bazaar under Kashiani Upazila of the district on Monday evening.

The deceased were identified as Mira Begum, 35, wife of Rafiq Kazi, and her son Ali Kazi of Falsi village in the upazila.

Ramdia Police Investigation Centre Sub-Inspector Prakash Biswas said a Gopalganj-bound bus from Kashiani hit Mira and her son in the said area about 6:30pm, leaving the son dead on the spot.

Mira Begum was taken to 250-Bed General Hospital, where she was declared dead.

BHALUKA, MYMENSINGH: A tea-stall owner was killed in an accident on the Dhaka-Mymensingh Highway in Seedstore Uttar Bazaar area under Bhaluka Upazila of the district early Monday.

Deceased Shahjalal, 40, was the son of Shahjahan of Monipura Village in Haluaghat Upazila of the district.

Bhaluka Fire Service and Highway Police sources said the deceased was lifting sand on a van from the road divider near his stall. At that time, a Mymensingh-bound truck ran over him, leaving him dead on the spot.

Being informed, Bhaluka Police recovered the body and handed it over to Bhoradoba Highway Police.

Bhoradoba Highway PS OC Taimur Ali confirmed the incident and said, they seized the truck but its driver fled the scene.















