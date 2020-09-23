18 injured in clashes





NARSINGDI: At least eight persons were injured in a clash between two groups of villagers over supremacy in the area at Abdullahpur Village under Char Subuddhi Union in Raipura Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.

The injured including Jibon, 18, Junayed, 10, Shahadat, 15, Zakir, 35, Zilu, 32, Ashraful, 21, and Ismail, 28, were admitted to Raipura Upazila Health Complex.

Police and locals said one Nurul Haque of Madan Member group was killed in a clash between Madan Member group and Nazimuddin Member group about four months back. Centring this, the two groups again locked in a clash in the said area, leaving 10 people of both groups injured.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Raipura Police Station (PS) Mohsin Kadir said extra police were deployed to avert any untoward situation.

PABNA: At least 10 people were injured in a factional clash of BNP in Ishwardi Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.

Party sources said district BNP, Juba Dal and Chhatra Dal leaders went to Ishwardi on Monday to campaign for BNP nominee Habibur Rahman Habib for the upcoming Pabna-4 by-polls. After campaigning in different places till the afternoon, they gathered at the house of Habibur Rahman. At that time, a clash started that left 10 injured.

Among the injured, Himel Rana, general secretary (GS) of district Juba Dal, Saddam Hossen, organising secretary of district Chhatra Dal, Sabbir Hossen, relief secretary of district Swechchhasebak Dal, and Rana, joint GS of Ishwardi Municipality Chhatra Dal were admitted to Pabna General Hospital in critical condition.

Later, Saddam Hossen, Sabbir Hossen and Rana were taken to Dhaka for better treatment.















