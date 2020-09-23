

Rajshahi growers worried about Aman plant disease

Farmers were happy as there was downpour in the beginning of the Aman season. But their dream has been shattered as the roots of the paddy plants have rotten.

Farmers sprayed different pesticides to control the disease attack but their efforts became fruitless. Now the fear of drastic fall in yield has gripped them.

Sub-assistant agriculture officers (SAAOs) said the downpour and the heat are responsible for the disease attack.

Sources at the Department of Agricultural Extension in Rajshahi said this year's Aman paddy farming target in the district is 70,224 hectares of land. But the farmers crossed the target and cultivated the paddy in more 3,000 ha of land.

A farmer Aminul Islam of Mundumala Poura area in Tanore Upazila said, in the beginning, the Aman plants were growing well. But in the middle of the season, the roots of the plants have rotten. The stems became dry straws before the appearance of the sheaves.

He also said despite spraying insecticides for more than one time, the disease could not be prevented. So, he and others are worried about the yield.

SAAO of Tanore Upazila Shamser Ali said the plants have rotten due to stranded water in low-lying lands. The situation has worsened with the disgusting heat.

A farmer Jonayet Ali of Mottajapur Village under Pakri Union in Godagari Upazila said, "I cultivated Aman on 13-bigha land this year. But the plants in the entire field are rotting. Despite spraying pesticides twice, it could not be checked. More 50 farmers of the village are also facing it."

Godagari Upazila Agriculture Officer Shafiqul Islam said he and other officials have visited the Aman fields. According to them, the rotting could have been caused by downpour and heat.

"Our officials are providing necessary advices to the farmers regularly about various diseases," he added.















