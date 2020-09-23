Video
Webinar on engineering edn at CUET

Published : Wednesday, 23 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, Sept 21:  A webinar on engineering education was held at Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology (CUET) on Sunday.
CUET Career Club organized the webinar titled 'How Engineering Education Can Serve the Country and Its Possibilities and Reality', says a press release.
Deputy Education Minister Mahibul Hasan Chowdhury addressed the function as chief guest while CUET Vice- Chancellor Prof Dr M Rafiqul Alam was the present as special guest.
CUET Career Club Chief Adviser and Professor of Mechanical Engineering Dr Sajal Chandra Banik presided over the function while former presidents of the club were present.
Prof M Ashraf Ali, Pro-VC, Southern University Bangladesh, Engineer (Retd.) Firoz Khanun Faraji, Executive Director, AMK Door Palash Industrial Zone Limited, Shamsul Alam, Chief Engineer, Bangladesh Power Development Board of Chattogram South Zone (Distribution), Zahir Uddin Ahmed, Managing Director  of Confidence Cement, Among the academicians Prof Dr Badius Salam, Prof Dr Mahbubur Rahman, Prof Dr Moinul Islam, Prof Dr M Mashiul Haque and Prof Dr Kazi Delwar Hossain took part in the webinar.


