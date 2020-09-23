Health service strategy of Satkhira Municipality finaliz







Health Services strategy of Satkhira Municipality has been finalized on Tuesday in a workshop organized by Satkhira Municipality with the assistance of Dhaka Ahsania Mission (DAM). Satkhira Municipality Mayor Md Tazkin Ahmed presided over the function at the municipality's conference room.

Acting Civil Surgeon of Satkhira District and Residential Medical Officer (RMO) of Satkhira Sadar Hospital Dr Md Jahangir Hossain was present as chief guest. Md Mukhlesur Rahman, Assistant Director of Health Sector presented the strategy paper in the meeting.

Municipality Secretary Md Saiful Biswas, Slum Development Officer, Md Ziaur Rahman, Sanitary Inspector Md Rabiul Islam, President of Clinic and Diagnostic Association of Satkhira Dr Habibur Rahman, Acting Secretary of Satkhira Clinic and Diagnostic Association Md Kamruzzaman Rasel, representatives from different clinic and diagnostic center, among other, were present.

















