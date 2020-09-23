Water level in Ganges basin unsteady





Of the 30 river points, monitored in the Ganges basin yesterday, water levels receded at 17 points, while increased at 13 points, according to the Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC).

However, the rivers were still flowing below the danger level at 27 points while above the danger level at three points on Tuesday.

Local office of Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) recorded a falling trend at all the four points excepting one in the Ganges River, while the Padma River recorded rising trend at two points and falling trend at two other points.

The Ganges River receded by three Centimetre (cm) at Pankha in Chapainawabganj, two cm at Rajshahi and one cm at Talbaria points, while went up by one cm at Hardinge Bridge afresh, Mukhlesur Rahman, Superintending Engineer of BWDB said. Water level in the Korotoa further went up by one cm and eight cm at Chak Rahimpur and at Bogura points respectively.

The Gur River increased by 12cm further at Singra in Natore, while the Atrai River by four cm at Baghabari in Sirajganj.

FFWC Executive Engineer Arifuzzaman Bhuiyan said a falling trend has been recorded at all the six points of the Jamuna River further excepting one this morning.

The river was flowing below the danger level at all its points except one.

The Mahananda River also increased by three cm and four cm at Rohanpur and at Chapainawabganj points respectively.

Of the 16 river points both in Ganges and Brahmaputra Basins, being monitored in many districts under Rajshahi division regularly, water levels increased at seven points, receded at nine points.

The rivers were flowing below the danger level in all the 16 points this morning.

Meanwhile, the local administration has been continuously distributing relief materials in the worst-affected areas since the flood began.

Around 2.18 lakh families consisting of around 9.81 lakh people are badly affected by the flood have, so far, received relief materials to overcome their livelihood related hardships caused by the natural disaster in different districts of Rajshahi division.

The government, as part of its instant humanitarian assistance to cope with the catastrophic situation, has, so far, allocated 1,521.14 tons of rice, TK 39.02 lakh in cash, 16,980 packets of dry-food, TK 21 lakh for baby food and TK 40 lakh for animal feed.

Moinul Islam, Additional Commissioner of Rajshahi division, said distribution of the allocated relief materials among the affected families in the division is in the final stage.

Apart from this, 2,238.5 tonnes of rice, TK 35.87 lakh, 3,620 packets of dry food, TK three lakh for baby food and TK five lakh for animal feed kept stock for distribution.

Simultaneously, the Department of Health has undertaken all possible measures to prevent any outbreak of water-borne diseases among the flood affected people amidst the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. -BSS









































