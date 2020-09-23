Dialogue on hotel industry held





Friedrich Naumann Foundation (FNF) South Asia office hosted its third dialogue titled 'RESTART ASIAN ECONOMIES: Ideas and Actions for the Hotel Industry' under its Online Business Dialogue series on Monday evening.The objective of this dialogue was to discuss how Covid-19 might shape the future of hospitality market in the near future and how to plan for adoption of new norms in post-Covid-19.Economist Dr Najmul Hossain, country representative of FNF Bangladesh moderated the dialogue while Dr MariyamShakeela, former Cabinet Minister and CEO of SIMDI Group from Maldives and Mrs Bhawani Rana, President of Federation of Nepalese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FNCCI) from Nepal shared their perspectives of running their business during pandemic and how they are coping with the new normal situations.Both panelists heavily focused on the asian countries including Bangladesh's hotel industry from their perspective. The program was streamed live from the FNF South Asia's Facebook page.Meanwhile, FNF is the foundation for liberal politics. It aims to promote the goal of making the principle of freedom valid for the dignity of all people.For the past two months, the foundation's South Asia office has been covering a certain business industry each time bringing 2 experts from South Asian countries.