Xi critic gets 18yrs in jail

BEIJING, Sept 22: A Chinese tycoon who called President Xi Jinping a clown and criticised his handling of the coronavirus outbreak was jailed for 18 years on Tuesday for corruption, bribery and embezzlement of public funds.

Ren Zhiqiang -- once among the ruling Communist Party's inner circle -- disappeared from the public eye in March, shortly after penning an essay that lambasted Xi's pandemic response. His outspokenness had earned the former chairman of state-owned property developer Huayuan Group the nickname "Big Cannon".

Tuesday's verdict said Ren embezzled almost 50 million yuan ($7.4 million) of public funds and accepted bribes worth 1.25 million yuan, according to a statement from the Beijing No. 2 Intermediate People's Court. -AFP