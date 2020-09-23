Video
Wednesday, 23 September, 2020, 9:53 AM
90 whales dead in Australia

Published : Wednesday, 23 September, 2020

SYDNEY, Sept 22: Rescuers raced to save nearly 200 whales stuck in a remote Australian harbour on Tuesday, hoping to minimise the death toll of a mass stranding which had already killed 90.
Officials said at least 25 of the mammals had been freed so far. A large pod of long-finned pilot whales is currently stuck on a sandbar in Macquarie Harbour, on Tasmania's rugged and sparsely populated west coast, scientists said.
Images from the scene showed a shallow body of water, thick with scores of the large slick-black creatures manoeuvering for space, and rescuers wading in as they worked to refloat the whales in deeper passages.




About 60 people -- including volunteers and local fish-farm workers -- are involved in the rescue attempt.  Government marine biologist Kris Carlyon said "about a third" of the 270 animals were dead by late Monday, and that rescuing survivors would be a challenging task likely to take several days.   -AFP


