China doubles LAC air bases

NEW DELHI, Sept 22: China began building at least 13 new military positions, including airbases and air defence units, near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with India after the 2017 standoff at Doklam, with work on four heliports beginning after the current tensions in Ladakh.

Details of these military positions are outlined in a report released on Tuesday by Stratfor, a leading security and intelligence consultancy. The new positions include three airbases, five permanent air defence positions and five heliports.

"Construction on four of those new heliports started only after the onset of the current Ladakh crisis in May," said the report authored by Sim Tack, a Belgium-based security and a military analyst with Stratfor. -HT







