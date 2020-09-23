

Johnson starts shutting down UK again

Pubs, bars and restaurants will have to close early at 10:00 pm (2100 GMT) from Thursday, while face coverings will be made compulsory for staff in retail, as well as in taxis. Shop staff will have to wear face masks and weddings will be limited to a maximum of 15 people, under new rules. Fines for breaking laws on gatherings and not wearing mask will increase to £200 for a first offence.

Britain is following Europe in facing a second wave of infection and Prime Minister Boris Johnson said measures were needed now to prevent further, more costly, action later. "This is the moment we must act," he told parliament. "We're acting on the principle that a stitch in time, saves nine."

Johnson said the measures, which could be in place for up to six months, would be bolstered by greater penalties for infringements, a boosted police presence and military back-up.

Johnson said "similar steps" would be taken across the UK after meeting with the leaders of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland on Tuesday morning. "We always knew that while we might have driven the virus into retreat, the prospect of a second wave was real. I'm sorry to say that, as in Spain and France and many other countries, we've reached a perilous turning point," he said.

The World Health Organization warned that new cases worldwide soared to almost two million last week in a grim new record. The pandemic is showing no signs of abating -- more than 31.2 million infections have been detected globally, with 964,000 deaths -- and nations are scrambling to contain new outbreaks.

The World Health Organization said 1,998,897 new Covid-19 cases were registered around the world last week -- a six-percent increase over a week earlier. It was "the highest number of reported cases in a single week since the beginning of the epidemic," the UN health agency said.

France and Spain are battling similar surges. Spain's health minister on Tuesday called on Madrid residents to limit their movements and social contacts to the "essential". Under new rules to come into force on Thursday, English pubs, bars and other hospitality venues will be required to close at 10 pm. Food and drink outlets will also be restricted to table service only.

Many nations in Europe were easing restrictions after largely overcoming initial outbreaks, but the resurgence of the virus has forced them to tighten curbs again. The Nobel Peace Prize ceremony in Oslo in December will be scaled back this year, the head of the Nobel Institute said.

Unlike previous years, this year's ceremony will not be held in the main room of Oslo's City Hall, which can accomodate 1,000 guests, but in the auditorium of Oslo University, which can host around 100 people. The banquet usually held in honour of the laureate the same evening has been cancelled outright.









The number of deaths in the United States was closing in on 200,000 on Tuesday, with infections in the world's worst-hit nation approaching seven million. Overall, the US accounts for four percent of the world's population and 20 percent of its coronavirus deaths. President Donald Trump has faced intense criticism of his handling of the crisis ahead of the November election. -AFP





