Wednesday, 23 September, 2020, 9:53 AM
‘Stop the games’ on Brexit

EU tells UK; Ex-PM May attacks ‘reckless’ Brexit plan

Published : Wednesday, 23 September, 2020

BRUSSELS, Sept 22: Senior EU and British officials will hold urgent talks next week on the Brexit withdrawal agreement, which has been threatened by London's attempt to override parts of the treaty, Brussels said Tuesday.
EU Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic said he would meet senior British minister Michel Gove in Brussels on Monday, just ahead of Brussels' end-of-the-month deadline for London to drop a bill designed to rewrite the deal.
And an EU official confirmed that Brussels' chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier would be in London on Wednesday for informal talks with his British opposite number David Frost.
"But please, dear friends in London: Stop the games. Time is running out," Germany's European affairs minister Michael Roth warned as he met colleagues in Brussels ahead of a summit of EU leaders on Thursday.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government is pushing ahead with legislation designed to override parts of the treaty, an act which it admits breaks international law, and Brussels is furiously defending the deal.
Britain's former prime minister Theresa May said Monday she would not support the government's new Brexit legislation, which will break international law, accusing the government of acting "recklessly and irresponsibly".
May, whose 2016-2019 premiership was derailed by the tortuous Brexit process, said the draft law would "lead to untold damage to the United Kingdom's reputation". "As a result, with regret, I have to tell the minister I cannot support this bill," she told fellow MPs as the proposed legislation underwent scrutiny in parliament.
The UK Internal Market Bill unveiled earlier this month would override parts of the Brexit treaty struck by May's successor Boris Johnson with the European Union last year. Ministers have admitted it would breach international law.
British lawmakers voted last week to allow the draft law to proceed for further scrutiny despite EU calls for it to be withdrawn. Numerous MPs from the ruling Conservatives cautioned against adopting the most contentious measures in the legislation, but only two ended up voting against it while 29 abstained -- including May.   -AFP


