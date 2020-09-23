Trump defiantly presses ‘UN’ sanctions on Iran





WASHINGTON, Sept 22: US President Donald Trump on Monday imposed sanctions on Iran's defense ministry and others involved in its nuclear and weapons program to support the U.S. assertion that all U.N. sanctions against Tehran are now restored, which key European allies as well as Russia and China reject.Iran said the new US sanctions, which targeted 27 Iranian entities and people in the nuclear, missile and conventional arms sectors, would have no effect and accused the United States of seeking publicity.The latest sanctions on the oil-exporting nation include a new executive order signed by President Donald Trump targeting those who buy or sell Iran conventional arms that was previously reported by Reuters.The IAEA has said Iran is still enriching uranium only up to 4.5%, beyond the 3.67% purity limit set by the nuclear deal but well below the 20% it achieved before the 2015 agreement, let alone the roughly 90% purity that is considered weapons-grade.US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters Washington had put new sanctions on Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro under the order, accusing Iran and Venezuela of having worked "to flout the UN arms embargo" for nearly two years.US also imposed penalties on Iran's Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics. -REUTERS