Opposition boycotts LS over farm bills





Opposition parties, including Congress, TMC, TRC and BSP, walked out of the Lok Sabha. And from September 24 onwards, the Congress will hit the streets across the country against the government for passing "anti-farmer and anti-poor" bills in Parliament. The party will also launch a campaign to collect two crore signatures from protesting farmers against the proposed legislations.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi accompanied by her son Rahul Gandhi returned to India on Tuesday morning after undergoing a routine health check-up in the United States. The two had left for the US on September 12.

It was decided in the meeting that the Congress will raise the issues of the India-China border standoff, the Covid-19 situation across the country, the impact of lockdowns, the current state of the economy, the decline in GDP, GST compensation to states, job losses, agrarian distress and restoration of Question Hour during the session. The party had also decided to oppose the three farm bills.

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla is holding a meeting in the Parliament premises with leaders of opposition, including Congress' Adhir Ranjan Choudhary and NCP's Supriya Sule after the parties boycotted Tuesday's session.

The Upper House of Parliament (Rajya Sabha)?on?Sunday passed the two key farm bills - Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020, amid protests and ruckus in the house.

These bills have already been passed by the Lok Sabha and are awaiting President's nod. The government says that these bills will help boost the farming sector through private investments.

The opposition had demonstrated its disapproval in the Upper House of Parliament against the suspension of MPs and passage of these bills, with TMC?MP?Derek O'Brien indicting to the media that the opposition parties were likely to boycott the Lok?Sabha session as well.

TMC's Derek O'Brien, SP's Ram Gopal Yadav, Congress's Anand Sharma and Jairam Ramesh and RJD's Manoj Kumar Jha are the five Opposition leaders who will skip 11-member committee meeting. -HT















