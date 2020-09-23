Trump plan to fill Supreme Court spot gathers pace





Many Republicans see her passing as a golden if controversial opportunity for President Donald Trump to pick another conservative -- his third -- for a lifelong spot on the nine-member bench. Trump has said he will name his nominee for Supreme Court justice by the end of the week, and urged the Republican-controlled Senate to confirm his choice before the presidential election.

The plan has launched a high-stakes battle ahead of the 3 November vote. Trump wants to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a liberal stalwart who died on Friday aged 87, with a conservative. He appears to have secured enough support in the Senate. This would cement a right-leaning majority on the US's highest court, where justices serve for life or until they choose to retire.

The ideological balance of the nine-member court is crucial to its rulings on the most important issues in US law, with decisions made in recent years on immigration, carbon emissions and gay marriage.

Whether the explosive Ginsburg issue fundamentally alters the race is not yet known. -AFP















MONROE, Sept 22: Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death has roiled the US presidential race, with the battle over her replacement looming large in swing states likely to determine the course of an election just six weeks from Tuesday.Many Republicans see her passing as a golden if controversial opportunity for President Donald Trump to pick another conservative -- his third -- for a lifelong spot on the nine-member bench. Trump has said he will name his nominee for Supreme Court justice by the end of the week, and urged the Republican-controlled Senate to confirm his choice before the presidential election.The plan has launched a high-stakes battle ahead of the 3 November vote. Trump wants to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a liberal stalwart who died on Friday aged 87, with a conservative. He appears to have secured enough support in the Senate. This would cement a right-leaning majority on the US's highest court, where justices serve for life or until they choose to retire.The ideological balance of the nine-member court is crucial to its rulings on the most important issues in US law, with decisions made in recent years on immigration, carbon emissions and gay marriage.Whether the explosive Ginsburg issue fundamentally alters the race is not yet known. -AFP