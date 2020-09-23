Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 23 September, 2020, 9:52 AM
latest
Home Foreign News

UN faces crisis of confidence, says Modi in pitch for reform

Published : Wednesday, 23 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65

NEW DELHI, Sept 22: India Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that the original aim with which the United Nations was built still remains incomplete as it needs 'reformed multilateralism' to address today's challenges. He was addressing the High-Level meeting of the United Nations General Assembly to mark 75 years of the global body.
'The declaration acknowledges the need for reform in the United Nation itself. You cannot fight today's challenges with outdated structures," the Prime Minister said. Modi also said that the UN needs to address the crisis of confidence it currently faces. 'Without comprehensive reforms, the UN faces a crisis of confidence. For today's interconnected world, we need a reformed multilateralism that reflects today's realities," he said.




Speaking about organisations like the UN Security Council, he said the UN needs to adapt in order to address contemporary challenges which a structure set up in 1945 may not be able to do. Modi while supporting the reforms undertaken by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said, "We support ongoing reforms by the Secretary-General…We reiterate our call for reforms of three of the principal organs of the UN. We commit to instil new life in the discussions on the reform of the Security Council."   -REUTERS


Â« PreviousNext Â»

You Might Also Like
Xi critic gets 18yrs in jail
90 whales dead in Australia
China doubles LAC air bases
Johnson starts shutting down UK again
â€˜Stop the gamesâ€™ on Brexit
Trump defiantly presses â€˜UNâ€™ sanctions on Iran
Opposition boycotts LS over farm bills
Sri Lanka hands more power to president


Latest News
Saudi to gradually resume â€˜umrahâ€™ pilgrimage from Oct 4
Almost 500 whales in Australia's Tasmania largest stranding
Suarez language exam for Italian citizenship â€˜riggedâ€™
Over 70 Afghan government troops killed in Taliban attacks
UNGA: Trump says Abraham Accords brought optimism to Middle East
â€˜Business motiveâ€™ behind disapproval of GK corona kits: Zafrullah
CAAB to approve necessary flights to carry expatriates to Saudi Arabia
â€˜73 modern BOPs to be set upâ€™ to enhance BGBâ€™s capacity
Taskin working hard to be â€˜fast and furiousâ€™ again
US passes 200,000 virus deaths, weeks before election
Most Read News
Another case filed against ex-DUCSU VP Nur under DSA
Expatriates stage demo at Saudi Airlines Office premises in city
N'ganj mosque explosion death toll rises to 34
Trial of Chinese corona vaccine to start soon: Health Secretary
Environmental threats in wetland ecosystems
Bangladesh provides protective items to Nepal
Action against Nur as per law: Home Minister
Fisheries Minister Rezaul Karimâ€™s mother dies
Escalating fraudulent activities craft menace amid covid-19
Court orders to crock properties, freeze bank accounts of DIG Bazlur
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft