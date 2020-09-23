'Finally it's mine:' Halep



ROME, SEPT 22: Simona Halep lifted her first Italian Open trophy on Monday, a confidence-boost ahead of next week's French Open, after defending champion Karolina Pliskova retired injured in the Rome final.World number two Halep was competing in her third Rome WTA final, having finished runner-up in 2017 and 2018 on the clay at the Foro Italico.The top seed finally won her coveted trophy after Czech Pliskova retired while trailing 6-0, 2-1 in the final."Finally I've won it," said the 28-year-old Halep."The start of my going up in the ranking was here in 2013. So I really dreamed to have this title."Pliskova, the second seed, was playing with her left thigh heavily strapped after a series of tough matches on clay coming off the US hard court tour."I feel sorry, because an injury is an injury and is never easy," said Romanian Halep. -AFP