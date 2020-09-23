Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 23 September, 2020, 9:52 AM
latest
Home Sports

'Finally it's mine:' Halep

Published : Wednesday, 23 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73

'Finally it's mine:' Halep

'Finally it's mine:' Halep

ROME, SEPT 22: Simona Halep lifted her first Italian Open trophy on Monday, a confidence-boost ahead of next week's French Open, after defending champion Karolina Pliskova retired injured in the Rome final.
World number two Halep was competing in her third Rome WTA final, having finished runner-up in 2017 and 2018 on the clay at the Foro Italico.
The top seed finally won her coveted trophy after Czech Pliskova retired while trailing 6-0, 2-1 in the final.
"Finally I've won it," said the 28-year-old Halep.
"The start of my going up in the ranking was here in 2013. So I really dreamed to have this title."
Pliskova, the second seed, was playing with her left thigh heavily strapped after a series of tough matches on clay coming off the US hard court tour.
"I feel sorry, because an injury is an injury and is never easy," said Romanian Halep.   -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Man City make winning start
'Finally it's mine:' Halep
Ibrahimovic brace gives AC Milan winning start
Djokovic back on track with fifth Rome title
Devdutt Padikkal is the best young batting talent in the world in T-20, says Sri Lankan analyst
Sk Hasina Int'l Online Chess rolls Thursday
U19 team to start practice for 2022 WC from October 1
Bangladesh eying contributions from tail enders


Latest News
Saudi to gradually resume ‘umrah’ pilgrimage from Oct 4
Almost 500 whales in Australia's Tasmania largest stranding
Suarez language exam for Italian citizenship ‘rigged’
Over 70 Afghan government troops killed in Taliban attacks
UNGA: Trump says Abraham Accords brought optimism to Middle East
‘Business motive’ behind disapproval of GK corona kits: Zafrullah
CAAB to approve necessary flights to carry expatriates to Saudi Arabia
‘73 modern BOPs to be set up’ to enhance BGB’s capacity
Taskin working hard to be ‘fast and furious’ again
US passes 200,000 virus deaths, weeks before election
Most Read News
Another case filed against ex-DUCSU VP Nur under DSA
Expatriates stage demo at Saudi Airlines Office premises in city
N'ganj mosque explosion death toll rises to 34
Trial of Chinese corona vaccine to start soon: Health Secretary
Environmental threats in wetland ecosystems
Bangladesh provides protective items to Nepal
Action against Nur as per law: Home Minister
Fisheries Minister Rezaul Karim’s mother dies
Escalating fraudulent activities craft menace amid covid-19
Court orders to crock properties, freeze bank accounts of DIG Bazlur
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft