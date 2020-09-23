Djokovic back on track with fifth Rome title



Serbia's Novak Djokovic poses with his trophy after winning the final match of the Men's Italian Open against Argentina's Diego Schwartzman at Foro Italico on September 21, 2020 in Rome, Italy. photo: AFP

The world number one lifted a record 36th Masters crown, one more than great rival Rafael Nadal, after beating Diego Schwartzman 7-5, 6-3 in the final at the Foro Italico in Rome.

"Turning to Paris, I couldn't ask for a better tournament here in Rome. Another big title and I'm super pleased," said Djokovic.

"I don't think I played my best tennis throughout the entire week, but I think I found my best tennis when I needed it in the decisive moments."

Djokovic extended his record to 31 wins from 32 matches this year, with his only loss the US Open disqualification for accidently hitting a line judge with a ball.

Schwartzman had shocked nine-time tournament winner Rafael Nadal in the quarter-finals.

But he ran out of steam in a final played under light drizzle, having also spent more than three hours on the court in Sunday's semi-finals.

Despite a great start, with two breaks to lead 3-0, Schwartzman could not keep the momentum going against the 17-time Grand Slam winner, who notched up his fifth win over the Argentinian.

For Djokovic it was a fifth victory in 10 finals in Rome, but the first since 2015, having finished runner-up three times since including last year to Nadal.

"It's been a good week, even if I haven't played my best tennis. I'm satisfied," said Djokovic.









Top women's seed Simona Halep lifted her first trophy in Rome, a confidence booster ahead of the French Open, after defending champion Karolina Pliskova retired injured while trailing 6-0, 2-1 in the final. -AFP





