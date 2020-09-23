Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 23 September, 2020, 9:52 AM
latest
Home Sports

Devdutt Padikkal is the best young batting talent in the world in T-20, says Sri Lankan analyst

Published : Wednesday, 23 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
BIPIN DANI

Devdutt Padikkal, who made his debut for the Royal Challengers Bangalore team in the IPL is the best young (Under 20) batting talent in the World in T20, according to Prad Navaratnam, the Sri Lanka-born computer analyst.The left-handed opening batsman was the highest scorer for Virat Kohli-led team, which has Australia's current and South Africa's former captains- Aaron Finch and AB de Villiers.
In 2019, Padikkal not only went on to cement his spot in all 3 Karnataka teams as an opening batsman alongside the likes of KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Mayank Agarwal & Karun Nair, but also topped the run-scorers list in the Vijay Hazare Trophy (50 over competition) & the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (domestic T20 competition).
"Focusing specifically on his T20 performances, Padikkal not only managed to not get out for a duck but also hit the most number of 6s in the competition",  Prad Navaratnam says.
"The size of the grounds becomes irrelevant when you realise the 2nd highest number of 6s hit was 22. Padikkal managed to hit 50% more sixes than the next best".
"Padikkal is best analysed when compared against other batters with more significant experience - Dinesh Karthik (KKR), Suryakumar Yadav (MI), Nitish Rana (KKR) & Kedhar Jadhav (CSK) - and took their performance data from the same competition.These are players that are regular fixtures in their IPL teams. 
"Padikkal has managed a feat not many batters are able to achieve. In cricket, usually there are players that are able to score fast or players that score consistently well. In Padikkal, Karnataka & RCB have a player that has shown the ability to do both", Prad, who is a front runner for SLC's Brain Centre observed.
Though Padikkal didn't hit a sixer in his debut IPL innings of 56 runs, but Prad, though his Impakt Score algorithm has noted that the average number of 6s per innings for the Top 200 batsmen in the last 12 months was 1.13 and Padikkal averaged 2.75.
The Impakt Score algorithm is built to help rank every player according to their performance data and is made up of multiple performance metrics & calculations that look at a variety of measures including batting position, quality of bowlers faced, etc and then provide a single rating that I use to rank every batsman.
"Like the rest of the world, I can't wait to watch him take on the big leagues in the not too distant future",  Navaratnam, signed off.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Man City make winning start
'Finally it's mine:' Halep
Ibrahimovic brace gives AC Milan winning start
Djokovic back on track with fifth Rome title
Devdutt Padikkal is the best young batting talent in the world in T-20, says Sri Lankan analyst
Sk Hasina Int'l Online Chess rolls Thursday
U19 team to start practice for 2022 WC from October 1
Bangladesh eying contributions from tail enders


Latest News
Saudi to gradually resume ‘umrah’ pilgrimage from Oct 4
Almost 500 whales in Australia's Tasmania largest stranding
Suarez language exam for Italian citizenship ‘rigged’
Over 70 Afghan government troops killed in Taliban attacks
UNGA: Trump says Abraham Accords brought optimism to Middle East
‘Business motive’ behind disapproval of GK corona kits: Zafrullah
CAAB to approve necessary flights to carry expatriates to Saudi Arabia
‘73 modern BOPs to be set up’ to enhance BGB’s capacity
Taskin working hard to be ‘fast and furious’ again
US passes 200,000 virus deaths, weeks before election
Most Read News
Another case filed against ex-DUCSU VP Nur under DSA
Expatriates stage demo at Saudi Airlines Office premises in city
N'ganj mosque explosion death toll rises to 34
Trial of Chinese corona vaccine to start soon: Health Secretary
Environmental threats in wetland ecosystems
Bangladesh provides protective items to Nepal
Action against Nur as per law: Home Minister
Fisheries Minister Rezaul Karim’s mother dies
Escalating fraudulent activities craft menace amid covid-19
Court orders to crock properties, freeze bank accounts of DIG Bazlur
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft