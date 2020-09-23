Sk Hasina Int'l Online Chess rolls Thursday





Benazir Ahmed, Inspector General of Police (IGP) and president of Bangladesh Chess Federation (BCF), will inaugurate the opening ceremony of the tournament as the chief guest. Hisham Al Taher, general secretary of Asian Chess Federation, will attend the programme online as a special guest.

A total of 74 chess players including 49 from Bangladesh and 25 from fifteen different countries will participate in the tournament. Apart from host Bangladesh, the participating countries are Russia, IR Iran, Vietnam, Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Pakistan, Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, the Maldives, Afghanistan and India.

South Asian Chess Council (SACC) is arranging the event in association with Golden Sporting Club while Canadian University of Bangladesh is sponsoring it.

The organisers confirm that more than ten Grand Masters (GM) will play there. The prize money of the tournament is USD 6,000.

In this regard a press briefing was held at a local hotel in Dhaka on Tuesday. Bangladesh Chess Federation (BCF) general secretary Syed Shahab Uddin Shamim, Golden Sporting Club president Amir Ali Rana and others were there.















In celebration of the 74th birthday of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, 'Joytu Sheikh Hasina International Online Chess Tournament' is rolling on Thursday at the auditorium of Canadian University of Bangladesh at Merul Badda in Dhaka.Benazir Ahmed, Inspector General of Police (IGP) and president of Bangladesh Chess Federation (BCF), will inaugurate the opening ceremony of the tournament as the chief guest. Hisham Al Taher, general secretary of Asian Chess Federation, will attend the programme online as a special guest.A total of 74 chess players including 49 from Bangladesh and 25 from fifteen different countries will participate in the tournament. Apart from host Bangladesh, the participating countries are Russia, IR Iran, Vietnam, Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Pakistan, Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, the Maldives, Afghanistan and India.South Asian Chess Council (SACC) is arranging the event in association with Golden Sporting Club while Canadian University of Bangladesh is sponsoring it.The organisers confirm that more than ten Grand Masters (GM) will play there. The prize money of the tournament is USD 6,000.In this regard a press briefing was held at a local hotel in Dhaka on Tuesday. Bangladesh Chess Federation (BCF) general secretary Syed Shahab Uddin Shamim, Golden Sporting Club president Amir Ali Rana and others were there.