U19 team to start practice for 2022 WC from October 1





The skill training camp will continue for three weeks but it can be extended to four weeks.

Bangladesh, which is the defending champions of U19 World Cup, initially formed the team with 47 members who did a four-week residential camp at the BKSP. The camp began on August 23 and lasted until September 18. In these four weeks, the players had played seven warm-up matches in one-day format. However, four matches have been reduced to 30 overs due to the inclement weather.

According to the performances of the players, the BCB will now trim the squad to 30 members. Those who will be called up to the preliminary squad will be tested for COVID-19 this month.

Meanwhile, head coach Naveed Nawaz and trainer Richard Stonier have already returned to Dhaka to join the practice of the newly formed team. Naveed Nawaz returned on September 17 while Richard will be back tonight (Tuesday night). They will be in quarantine upon their return to the country.

"We will conduct a minimum three weeks skill training camp with the newly formed team. It can be up to four weeks. It depends on the decision. We hope we can start from October 1. Head coach Naveed Nawaz came on September 17. And trainer Stonier will come tonight. They will be in strict quarantine before joining the team," said BCB Game Development manager Abu Emam Mohammad Kawsar. -BSS















