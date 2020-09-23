Video
Bangladesh eying contributions from tail enders

Published : Wednesday, 23 September, 2020

The Bangladesh bowlers on Tuesday batted in the net in a bid to hone their batting skill under the supervision of the head coach Russell Domingo.
The goal was to make the bowlers adapted to the batting so that the team gets some handy contributions from the tail enders.
Earlier Bangladesh team management made it clear that they want runs from the tail enders in the upcoming three-match Test series against Sri Lanka.
Basically due to the failure of the tail enders, Bangladesh for most of the time couldn't pile up huge runs on the scoreboard. In fact it became a normal scene that Bangladesh tail enders fell like a pack of cards after the established batsman got out.
The statistics also showed that Bangladesh's tail enders contribution is the lowest compared to the other country's tail enders.
Bangladesh bowlers knew what the stat showed and therefore they are also keen to fix the shortcomings
"In the net, the thrower and the bowlers gave us very tough times but we have to learn to take those challenges. We have to improve if we want to support the batsmen," said fast bowler Taskin Ahmed.
Taskin also said the batting session was enjoyable and they are keen to improve in this aspect.
"The today's batting session was enjoyable. We are trying to hone our batting skill and we saw a visible improvement. Hopefully our tail enders will be handy for the team in the coming days," he remarked.   -BSS


