

Nousheruzzaman passes away

The prominent booter who was infected with Coronavirus Disease (Covid-19) breathed his last at 8:30 pm on the day. He was admitted to the Hospital on the 7th of September.

He left behind wife, a son, a daughter and lots of well wishers to mourn his death.

His first Namaz-e-janaza was held in Tuesday morning at his favourite Bangabandhu National Stadium. Later his body was taken to Munshiganj for the second namaz-e-janaza before his burial at home district in Chandpur.









Prime Minster Sheikh Hasina, State Minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russel, BFF president Kazi M Salahuddin and people of different sporting arenas expressed their profound shock at the death of Nousheruzzaman and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.





Swadhin Bangla Football team member KM Nousheruzzaman passed away at the age of 72 on Monday night at Ibn Sina Hospital in Dhaka.The prominent booter who was infected with Coronavirus Disease (Covid-19) breathed his last at 8:30 pm on the day. He was admitted to the Hospital on the 7th of September.He left behind wife, a son, a daughter and lots of well wishers to mourn his death.His first Namaz-e-janaza was held in Tuesday morning at his favourite Bangabandhu National Stadium. Later his body was taken to Munshiganj for the second namaz-e-janaza before his burial at home district in Chandpur.Prime Minster Sheikh Hasina, State Minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russel, BFF president Kazi M Salahuddin and people of different sporting arenas expressed their profound shock at the death of Nousheruzzaman and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.