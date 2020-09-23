Video
Taskin sanguine to comeback with more pace and accuracy

Published : Wednesday, 23 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59
Sports Reporter

Tigers' speedster Taskin Ahmed informed that he is satisfied with his fitness and expressed his hope to prove himself quicker and better.
"I am feeling positive now because the rhythm is better than the past," Taskin told journalists on Tuesday at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur after Skill Camp session of the day.
"I have been working with the coaches on pace and seam position. Hopefully accuracy, pace and seam position will be better," he stated optimistically.
The quick was once the most furious weapon among Tigers' pacers, who represented red and greens in five Tests, 32 ODIs and 19 T20i matches to bag 138 international wickets combined.  He played last Test and ODI in 2017 while was seen to throw orbs for T20i matches in 2018. He had been struggling to keep himself fit more than performing. He regained national call several occasions within last couple of years but was unable to resume international action for respective injuries.
"My fitness level is far better now but development has no limit," Taskin remarked about his fitness condition. "To be a world class player and consistent performer, you always have to be hard working. I shall try to be consistent so that I can develop more and do well," he added.
Taskin, the right hand fast bowler, is a handy low-down batsman with the other hand. He expressed his interest to contribute more with the bat at late order. Tail ender's contributions with the bat often create big difference and even bring nail biting victories, especially in the T20 format. BCB therefore, working to make bowlers efficient enough to bat in crisis.




"We, all the bowlers, had lower order batting session. I enjoyed it," Taskin expressed. "Net bowlers and throwers had been giving tough time but we need to learn how to cope with these things. To support batsmen tail enders have to bat better. We are trying and doing better than the past," he told.


