Two bank accounts of suspended DIG prison Bazlur to be frozen

A Dhaka court on Tuesday ordered the authorities concerned to freeze two bank accounts and confiscate the immovable property of suspended deputy inspector general (DIG) of prisons Bazlur Rashid in a corruption case by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

Judge Iqbal Hossain of Dhaka Special Judge's Court No-5 passed the order, ACC GRO Zulfikar Ali said.

The court passed the order after accepting the prayer of ACC lawyer Mosharraf Hossain Kazal. The court also fixed October 22 for charge hearing against Bazlur Rahman.

Investigation officer and ACC Deputy Director Nasir Uddin filed the charge sheet of the case with the Court of Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge KM Imrul Qayes on August 26. The case was later transferred to Dhaka Special Judge's Court-5 for further proceedings.